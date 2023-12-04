Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up 5.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $130,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equinix by 59.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.00.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $818.14. The stock had a trading volume of 112,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,243. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $748.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $761.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.92 and a 12-month high of $824.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,297 shares of company stock worth $4,651,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

