Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,750,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,887. Equitable has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,193 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after buying an additional 2,450,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 336,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.