ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 428,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESAB traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.47. 285,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ESAB has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,300.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $192,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

