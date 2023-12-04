Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in November

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Essentra Trading Up 15.8 %

FLRAF opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. Essentra has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 255 ($3.22) to GBX 265 ($3.35) in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

