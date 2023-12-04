Estée Lauder Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 11,969 call options on the company. This is an increase of 39% compared to the average daily volume of 8,600 call options.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $8.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,529,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,453. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

