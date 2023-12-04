Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 13,480,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $918,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,005.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,413 shares of company stock worth $2,819,717. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

ETSY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.15. 1,570,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,381. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

