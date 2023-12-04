European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Short Interest Update

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
European Wax Center Price Performance
NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.31. 916,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,729. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $955.96 million, a PE ratio of 106.57 and a beta of 1.37. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $20.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWCZ. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
