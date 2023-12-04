European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Short Interest Update

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.31. 916,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,729. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $955.96 million, a PE ratio of 106.57 and a beta of 1.37. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

European Wax Center last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). European Wax Center had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWCZ. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

