EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Short Interest Down 5.6% in November

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVe Mobility Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVE. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,748,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,551 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 839,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 539,250 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 629,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 431,500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 472,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EVe Mobility Acquisition alerts:

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

EVe Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.