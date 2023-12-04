Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,782 shares during the period. Eventbrite accounts for approximately 1.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Eventbrite worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of EB stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 492,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.79 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 2.43.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

