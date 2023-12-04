Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $20,396.88 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $20,396.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Patrick Brickley sold 847 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $17,431.26.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.04. 379,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,402. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $864.11 million, a PE ratio of -19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

