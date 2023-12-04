EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Up 12.2% in November

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 286,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EverCommerce Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $59,412.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,849,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,935,459.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $59,412.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,849,166 shares in the company, valued at $18,935,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $55,323.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,972 shares of company stock valued at $441,440 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 143.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 84,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

