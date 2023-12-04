EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Up 12.2% in November

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 286,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
EverCommerce Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce
In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $59,412.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,849,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,935,459.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $59,412.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,849,166 shares in the company, valued at $18,935,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $55,323.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,972 shares of company stock valued at $441,440 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EVCM
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EverCommerce
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- The truth about Lululemon earnings: Suddenly in bearish crosshair
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: FIGS has healthy growth prospects
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.