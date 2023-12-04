Evercore ISI Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $116.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $108.77. 418,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $122.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 69,306 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DTE Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.