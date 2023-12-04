Evercore ISI Reiterates Inline Rating for Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “inline” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Fisker stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $606.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Fisker has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.67.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fisker by 420.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fisker by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fisker by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fisker by 473.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

