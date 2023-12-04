Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Gap Down to $51.76

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.76, but opened at $50.26. Evergy shares last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 784,393 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Evergy Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Evergy by 3,322.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Evergy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,716,000 after acquiring an additional 261,664 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

