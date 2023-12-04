Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. 189,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,353. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $188.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 6,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $67,214.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 6,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $67,214.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $76,584.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,900.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,887 shares of company stock worth $161,766. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRAM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

See Also

