EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 191.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 314.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

