EVR Research LP Acquires 354,000 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,064,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Garrett Motion comprises 4.2% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 246.2% during the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 438,831 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 3.1% during the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 69,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 32.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,932 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 629.2% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $261,000.

In related news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at $402,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 84.98% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

