EVR Research LP Buys 170,000 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

EVR Research LP grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Newell Brands accounts for 1.4% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after buying an additional 3,168,690 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 64.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 50.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $16.75.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Newell Brands

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

