EVR Research LP Has $1.61 Million Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

EVR Research LP lowered its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 45,669 shares during the quarter. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 202.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

Shares of CPS opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $736.04 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

