EVR Research LP Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

EVR Research LP reduced its position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the period. Riskified comprises about 2.5% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. EVR Research LP owned approximately 1.16% of Riskified worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,325,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $664.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. Riskified’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

