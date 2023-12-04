EVR Research LP Sells 110,000 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

EVR Research LP lowered its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems comprises 2.6% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EVR Research LP owned approximately 0.14% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $935,990 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

