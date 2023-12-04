EVR Research LP Sells 165,000 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

EVR Research LP trimmed its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the period. Children’s Place accounts for 0.6% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EVR Research LP owned about 0.80% of Children’s Place worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

