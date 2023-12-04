Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Short Interest Down 5.8% in November

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,270,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 14,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Exelon alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EXC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,662,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $413,260,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exelon by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.