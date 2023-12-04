Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.
Experian Price Performance
EXPGF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.97. 1,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339. Experian has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16.
About Experian
