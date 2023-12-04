Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Exponent Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.19.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPO

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.