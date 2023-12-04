Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,842 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,071,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,985,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.