F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.11

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.11 and last traded at $172.92, with a volume of 36507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

Get F5 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

F5 Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.63.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $336,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares in the company, valued at $19,246,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,211. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after acquiring an additional 361,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.