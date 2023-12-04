Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Down 5.8% in November

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 354,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Fanhua stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.45. 7,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,430. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.07.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

