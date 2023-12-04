Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,940,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 9,910,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 6.1 %

FFIE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,922,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,908. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

