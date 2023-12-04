Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTCH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Farfetch from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.31.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Farfetch

Farfetch Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $505.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Farfetch by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 94.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

(Get Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.