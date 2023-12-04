Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Farfetch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.31.

FTCH opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Farfetch by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

