FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Update

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,200 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 679,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

FARO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,176. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $86.81 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%.

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 15,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $272,676.77. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,434.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,121.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 15,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $272,676.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,434.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FARO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

