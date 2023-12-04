Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 114,952 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after buying an additional 737,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,395,000 after buying an additional 212,456 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,817,000 after buying an additional 669,847 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,985. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.1426 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

