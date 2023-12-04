Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $27.41 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.0% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $458.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

