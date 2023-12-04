Farther Finance Advisors LLC Makes New $16.54 Million Investment in UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FFIU)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FFIU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 762,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,536,000. UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 27.22% of UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $22.62.
UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
