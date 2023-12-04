Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,760,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 15,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,070,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,128 shares of company stock worth $7,037,647 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,215,000 after acquiring an additional 446,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,780,000 after acquiring an additional 423,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

