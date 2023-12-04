Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk Sells 575 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) EVP Brett Shirk sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $10,470.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,563.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $129,780.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Brett Shirk sold 31,482 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $511,267.68.

On Friday, October 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $102,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Brett Shirk sold 5,690 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $112,036.10.

On Monday, September 18th, Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $96,002.40.

Fastly Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FSLY traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $17.94. 2,148,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,458. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.21 million. Research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fastly

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 63.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fastly by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth $250,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.