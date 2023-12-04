FAT Brands Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FATBP)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.
FAT Brands Price Performance
NASDAQ FATBP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.
FAT Brands Company Profile
