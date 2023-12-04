FAT Brands Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FATBP)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.

FAT Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ FATBP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

