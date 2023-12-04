Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Down 12.4% in November

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $99.90. 662,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.74%.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
