Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Down 12.4% in November

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Read Our Latest Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $99.90. 662,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.74%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.