FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,438 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 2.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,712,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.70. 491,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,530. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.