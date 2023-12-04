FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Update

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,290,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 13,510,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FGEN. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

FibroGen Stock Up 1.3 %

FGEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. 676,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,518. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 189.81% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

