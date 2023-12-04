Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Down 8.2% in November

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDBC traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. 9,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,886. The stock has a market cap of $305.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $53.72.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, Director Helenbeth Garofalo Vilcek acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.85 per share, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,837.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

