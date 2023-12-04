FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Up 7.9% in November

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,760,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 17,380,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $266,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $457,026.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,217,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $266,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,078,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,966.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,770 shares of company stock worth $901,742 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FIGS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. FIGS has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.62.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

