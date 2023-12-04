FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,271,800 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 13,178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,786.3 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Up 8.9 %

FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FinecoBank Banca Fineco has an average rating of “Hold”.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

