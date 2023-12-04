Fintel (LON:FNTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $225.00

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.79), with a volume of 80908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223 ($2.82).

Fintel Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.58. The company has a market capitalization of £228.81 million, a PE ratio of 2,787.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Get Fintel alerts:

Fintel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.