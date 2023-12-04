First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Update

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $14.00. 478,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,030. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $164.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $99,907.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

