First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $137.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.50. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Community will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Community by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 291,045 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 440,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 218,251 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 648,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 108,645 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of First Community by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 64,743 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

