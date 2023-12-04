First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Update

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,260,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 20,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHN. UBS Group began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. 14,804,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,070,288. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

