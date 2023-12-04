First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Gonzalo Ariel Mercado Sells 2,280 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Gonzalo Ariel Mercado sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$18,354.00.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TSE:FR traded down C$0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.14. 693,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.19. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.05 and a 1-year high of C$12.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of C$178.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.274463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

