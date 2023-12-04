First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Down 5%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares were down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 4,344,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,705,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

